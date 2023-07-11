OELWEIN — Chapter CL P.E.O. held their annual potluck picnic supper Monday at the home of Mary Jellings. She and Elaine VandeVorde served as hostesses for delicious meal.
President Diane King conducted the meeting with 11 present. Linda Jensen, chaplain, read from Matthew 13. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were presented, along with reports from committees.
Elaine VandeVorde presented a delightful program, “Birds and Poetry.” She began with a trivia quiz on birds, followed by her personal reflections of bird watching. The group then listened to identify recorded songbirds. VandeVorde then gave useful information on feeding and housing different birds. The program concluded with poetry. After sharing a few poems, VandeVorde encouraged the sisters to write their own couplet and haiku, which were shared with the group.
The next Chapter CL meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Grace United Methodist Church, following a site visit from state president Kristen Smith and a chapter supper.