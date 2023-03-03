Patricia “Pat” (Netcott) Thompson, former Hazleton and Oelwein resident, now living in Indiana, is celebrating her 90th birthday this month. Her family invites area friends and former neighbors to join them for a birthday party open house Saturday, March 25 at the Oelwein Knights of Columbus Club, 2102 S. Frederick Ave., from 4-8 p.m.
Pat will thoroughly enjoy visiting with old friends.
Those unable to attend, are welcome to send birthday greetings to her at 478 Wexford Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385.