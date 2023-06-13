LifeServe Blood Center says thank you to the Oelwein community for hosting a recent blood drive
There were 26 registered donors for the blood drive of which 25 were eligible. LifeServe collected 27 units (pints), which can save 81 lives.
LifeServe recognizes the dedication and accomplishments of the following individuals who achieved milestone donations at the blood drive.
Congratulations to: Leona Kurtz – 6 gallons and Randy Rummel – 2 gallons.
“Your contributions to the community blood supply make a difference. Thank you for all you do!” expressed Kathie Gayther, LifeServe Blood Center B+ Territory Representative.