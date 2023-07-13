“Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer, those days of soda and pretzels and beer. Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer dust off the sun and moon and sing a song of cheer.” Nat King Cole composed and sang this song. Those are the days we are living. HOT, HOT, HOT, HUMID with some rain interspersed, thank goodness, to take the edge off.
Come and enjoy the Anderegg Family Bluegrass Singers, who will perform at the Inger Park Pavilion Tuesday, July 25, from 6-7 p.m. This is a true summer highlight. The Bluegrass Festival will go full swing that week.
The Anderegg Concert is free. Ice cream refreshments from the museum will be available in the shelter and a lovely doll will be displayed to be drawn for that evening.
Leah and Gerry Schoenrock, friends and supporters of the museum recently commented, “Really appreciate the new lighting of cases – so much easier to see!”
Roxine Hild toured the museum early in June with her friend, Marlys, and was very impressed. Her name was drawn for three Fenton tea lights and she came back with her husband, Mike, for a second tour. Roxine was delighted to receive the tea lights and she appreciated the museum a second time around with her husband.