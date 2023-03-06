Friends of MercyOne Oelwein are hosting their first Vendor Fair on Friday, March 10, from 2-6 p.m.
“Even foul weather will not stop this event, as all 12-plus vendors will have booths on the first-floor lobbies of the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center,” said FMO member Dawn Kendall. Booths will be sponsored by hospital employees and local vendors.
There is a wide range of product offerings including, Mary Kay, Norwex, Color Street, UsBorne Booke now PaperPie, Scensty, Michelle Elaine Designs, and 31. Additionally, products from Pampered Chef, Good Enough Crafts by Lucy and Cassie, Uniquely Crafted by Jenny and Beth, and Bridie’s Creations will be available. Finishing the selection of booths will be, Jules Jammin’ Jewels and Love Light & Bling, Lex and Kay Creations and Tamis Touch.
Begin or end the shopping experience with a stop at the Bake Sale. Baked goods provided by Friends of MercyOne will be for sale.
“The Gift Shop will also be open during the Vendor Sale so pop in and look at the array of seasonal and nonseasonal items,” said Kendall.