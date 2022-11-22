Brownie-Pecan Dessert Squares

Ingredients
Ingredients
Base:
1 (19.5-oz.) pkg. fudge brownie mix
1/2 cup oil
1/4 cup water
2 eggs
Topping:
1 tablespoon margarine or butter
1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon water
1/2 cup pecan pieces
Filling:
1 pint (2 cups) whipping cream
1 1/4 cups milk
2 (3.4-oz.) pkg. instant butterscotch pudding and pie filling mix
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13x9-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray. Prepare brownies as directed on package, and spread batter evenly in pan.
2. Bake at 350°F. for 30-35 minutes. Cool completely.
3. Meanwhile, line cookie sheet with waxed paper. Melt margarine in small skillet. Stir in brown sugar and 1 teaspoon water. Cook over low heat for 6 to 8 minutes or until mixture is bubbly, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in pecans. Spread evenly on cookie sheet. Cool completely.
4. In large bowl, combine whipping cream, milk and pudding mix; beat at low speed for 1 minute. Beat at medium speed for 1 minute or until fluffy. Spoon evenly onto cooled brownie base. Cover; refrigerate at least 3 hours. Crumble pecan topping over the dish before serving.
