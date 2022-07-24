Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Tuesday, July 19

At 1:55 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Mason Skidmore, 32, of Sparta, Wisconsin, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

Trending Food Videos