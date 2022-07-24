At 1:55 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Mason Skidmore, 32, of Sparta, Wisconsin, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 8:10 p.m. deputies arrested Levon Michael Williams, 48, of Independence, for third degree harassment (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of Water Street in Littleton.
At approximately 8:30 a.m. deputies arrested Jay Robert Jackson, 45, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 10:40 p.m. deputies arrested Scott Winchester Probasco, 32, of Washington, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 5 p.m. deputies arrested Kody Allen Letts, 31, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second degree theft (Class D felony) and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
At 6:50 p.m. deputies arrested Austin Ray Sullivan, 20, of Oelwein, for driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main and Benton streets in Hazleton.
At approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies arrested Juan Antonio Guzman Santos, 26, of Oelwein, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 120th Street and Denison Avenue.