Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Monday, Aug. 22

At 9:50 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mitchell Duane Maki, 21, of Independence, for possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.

Tags

Trending Food Videos