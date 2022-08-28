Monday, Aug. 22
Monday, Aug. 22
At 9:50 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mitchell Duane Maki, 21, of Independence, for possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
At approximately 5:30 pm, deputies arrested Judas David Leandro, 38, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made near 110th Street and Jackson Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
At 3:35 a.m. deputies arrested Cody Henry Allison, 33, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. deputies arrested Matthew Marc Goldenstein, 50, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made near 220th Street and Lucas Avenue.
Thursday, Aug. 25
At 1:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brittny Jean Bolton, 31, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
At 6:40 p.m. deputies arrested Alexander Tyler Ronk, 25, of Winthrop, for child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 block of East Monroe Street in Winthrop.
At approximately 10:15 a.m. deputies arrested David Louis Bentley, 66, of Fairbank, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear for an original charge of Sex Offender Registry violation (Class D felony).
Friday, Aug. 26
At approximately 11 a.m. deputies arrested Chelsea Angela Fangman, 27, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and she was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 4:10 p.m. deputies arrested Logan Ryan Milligan, 18, of Evansdale, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Aug. 27
At 12:10 p.m. deputies arrested Susan Rose Purcell-Varnell, 66, of Aurora, on an active arrest warrant out of Muscatine County for probation violation. This arrest was made in the 300 block of Woodruff Street in Aurora.
At 7:10 p.m. deputies arrested Brett Terris Judisch, 57, of Sumner, for driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Fourth Street and Main Street in Fairbank.
