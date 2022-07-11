Sunday, July 3
At approximately 2:25 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested William Donald Dague, 61, of Center Point, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for driving on wrong side of roadway. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 49 mile marker on I380.
Monday, July 4
At approximately 5:55 p.m. deputies arrested Johnathan Allen Thimmesch, 36, of Aurora, for third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (Class D felony) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor) and was cited for failure to use child restraint/device, open container and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a concerned citizen’s report of a possible intoxicated driver in the area of the Aurora City Park.
Tuesday, July 5
At approximately 2:30 p.m. deputies arrested Nurija Matt Huebner, 30, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for multiple charges filed by the Independence Police Department. He was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 9:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dillon Michael Recker, 31, of Stanley, for possession of controlled aubstance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Independence.
Wednesday, July 6
At approximately 1:45 p.m. deputies arrested Robert David Bleakley, 52, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for multiple charges filed by the Independence Police Department. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan, 48, of Fairbank, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 1200 block of Fontana Boulevard south of Hazleton.
Thursday, July 7
At approximately 4 p.m. deputies arrested Hayes Edward William Kern, 22, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, July 9
At approximately 2:45 a.m. deputies arrested Stephen Allan Rhodes, 47, of Sabine, Texas, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue NE in Independence.