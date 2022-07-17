Sunday, July 10
At approximately 2:50 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Will James Mooney, 19, of Asbury, Iowa, and Tyler Scott Russell, 20, of Erie, Colorado. Mooney was charged with possession of false driver’s license/ID card, underage possession of tobacco and underage possession of alcohol. Russell was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), underage possession of tobacco, underage possession of alcohol and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. These arrests were made following a traffic stop near the 254-mile marker of Highway 20.
At 4:35 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dakota Christopher Otto, 29, of Center Point, for second offense operating while intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for failure to have valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Harold Arthur Loyd III, 30, of Lamont, an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor), child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), third degree harassment (simple misdemeanor) and 15 counts of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested James Richard Caldwell, 38, of Waterloo, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 269-mile marker of Highway 20.
Wednesday, July 13
At 8:20 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 16-ear-old female of Winthrop, charging her with assault with a dangerous weapon (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block of Seventh Street South in Winthrop. The juvenile was book at the Buchanan County Jail and released to Juvenile Court Services.
Thursday, July 14
At 5:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lindsay Renae Rocha, 38, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of obstruction of prosecution/defense (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of Fourth Street South in Fairbank.
Friday, July 15
At 9:10 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robin Lyn Olsen, 57, of Aurora, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of Buffalo Street in Aurora.