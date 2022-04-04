Wednesday, March 30
At approximately 8 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua James Levendusky, 39, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Levendusky was taken into custody from the Oelwein Police Department.
At approximately 9:35 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Riley Scott Young, 27, of Center Point, and charged him with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor), first offense possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor), second offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 245 mile marker of Highway 20.
Friday, April 1
At approximately 4:50 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse Ryan Jensen, 39, of Cedar Rapids, and charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Hazleton.
Saturday, April 2
At approximately 2:50 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Crystal Dawn Orr, 38, of Maynard, and charged her with third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (Class D felony) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 100th Street (Hwy 281) and Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Oelwein.
At approximately 7:05 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan, 48, of Elgin, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 170th Street and Fairbank-Amish Boulevard.
At approximately 7:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile, charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue NE in Independence.
At approximately 3:20 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joel Alexander Young, 34, of Center Point, after a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187). Young was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor), third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (Class D felony), third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor), possession with intent to deliver – methamphetamine (Class B felony), possession with intent to deliver – marijuana (Class D felony), failure to affix drug tax stamp (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle.