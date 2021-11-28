Sunday, Nov. 21
At 2:40 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Ray Lawrence, 32, of Urbana, for second offense operating while intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Ninth Street NE in Independence.
At 10:50 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeffery Marcellinus Friis, 58, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Friis was taken into custody from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday, Nov. 22
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Michael Ayuyu Camacho, Jr., 22, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second degree sexual abuse (Class B felony). Camacho was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
At approximately 1 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested James Calvin Dixon, Sr., 61, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Dixon was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 8:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jose Emilio Galindo, 43, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Galindo was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, Nov. 25
At 1:55 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ricky Ray Howard, Jr., 39, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Nov. 26
At 7:15 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Melissa Sue Newman, 36, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue SE in Oelwein.
At 4:10 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shauna Jean Snyder, 32, of Fairbank, for possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1600 block of Golf Course Blvd west of Independence.
At approximately 9 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested April Dawn Kohler, 43, of Quasqueton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Kohler was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.