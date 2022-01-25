Friday, Jan. 21
At approximately 10:15 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joseph Lee Ciesielski, 64, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control. This arrest was made in the 1200 block of 220th Street following a report of a car in the ditch.
At approximately 10:15 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Mason Skidmore, 31, of Sparta, Wisconsin, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail. While in the jail, Skidmore was found to be in possession of contraband. Subsequently, Skidmore was charged with possession of controlled substance (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and possession of contraband in a correctional facility (Class D felony).
Saturday, Jan. 22
At approximately 5 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Stephen Nemmers, 32, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Jesup.