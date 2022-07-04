Sunday, June 26
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Russell Lee Wickman, 43, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
At 6:50 p.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1800 block of Henley Avenue. A 2006 Toyota RAV4 operated by Brock Lympus of Masonville was traveling northbound on Henley Avenue when Lympus lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun and entered the west ditch. No injuries were reported and Lympus was cited for failure to maintain control.
Monday, June 27
At approximately 7:45 p.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Blvd. A 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by Charlyze Martinson of Independence was traveling southbound on Brandon Diagonal Blvd when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun sideways and struck a northbound 2021 Can-Am Defender operated by Jeremy Johnson of Independence. Jeremy Johnson and two passengers, Allison Johnson and Katie Johnson, were injured and transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with unspecified injuries. Martinson was also transported to Buchanan County Health Center by private vehicle with minor injuries. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department, AMR Ambulance and Jesup Ambulance.
Wednesday, June 29
At 9:15 a.m. deputies arrested Adam Roy Williams, 39, of Winthrop, for violation of a protection order (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. deputies arrested Nathaniel Keith Lightfoot-Reuscher, 28, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of malicious prosecution (serious misdemeanor), false reports (simple misdemeanor) and assault (simple misdemeanor). During the arrest, Lightfoot-Reuscher was also charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Thursday, June 30
At approximately 11 a.m. deputies arrested Judas David Leandro, 37, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 12:30 p.m. deputies arrested Michelle Lynn Fortenbaugh, 33, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of malicious prosecution (serious misdemeanor) and false reports (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton.
At approximately 5:35 p.m. deputies arrested Kyle Alexander Miller, 30, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 1200 block of First Avenue NE in Independence.
At 7:35 p.m. deputies arrested Shane Michael Engelhardt, 20, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 500 block of Sixth Street in Jesup.
At 10:55 p.m. deputies arrested Judas David Leandro, 37, and Monica Christina Leandro, 31, both of Oelwein. Judas Leandro was charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana (simple misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor), and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle, failure to have valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of insurance. Monica Leandro was charged with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near 100th Street (Highway 281) and Jackson Avenue (Highway 150) north of Hazleton.
Friday, July 1
At 6:05 p.m. deputies arrested Benjamin Paul McAllen, 44, of Arlington, for drug trafficking – methamphetamine (Class D felony), felon in possession of firearm or ammunition (Class D felony), possession of controlled substance (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for fraudulent use of registration, operation without valid registration and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 125th Street and Isaac Avenue.
At approximately 9:40 p.m. deputies arrested Dianna Lynn Lightfoot, 50, of Hazleton, and charged her with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton and stems from an incident that occurred on June 29.
Saturday, July 2
At approximately 12:25 a.m. deputies arrested Salvador Horus Mondragon Benitez, 23, of Dresden, New York. Benitez was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for open container, no valid driver’s license and operation of non-registered vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near First Street and 20th Avenue SW in Independence.
At 3:05 p.m. deputies arrested Harold Arthur Loyd III, 30, of Lamont, for first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), second offense domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor) and false imprisonment (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1000 block of Oak Street in Lamont.