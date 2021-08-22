Sunday, Aug. 15
At approximately 4 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Isiah Gerpaul Watson, 27, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Aug. 16
At approximately 6:10 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Lawrence Avenue, a gravel road approximately 2 ½ miles northeast of Independence. Shawn Hutchens of Independence was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo southbound on Lawrence Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the west ditch where it rolled over, coming to rest upside down. Hutchens was uninjured in the accent. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Police and Fire departments and Area Ambulance Service.
At approximately 12 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3200 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150), approximately eight miles south of Independence. James Reisner of Oelwein was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Jamestown Avenue and slowed for road construction. Dawn Latham of Oelwein was also traveling southbound on Jamestown in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer. Latham was unable to stop in time and collided with the rear of the Reisner vehicle. No injuries were reported, and Latham was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance and failure to provide proof of insurance. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Area Ambulance Service.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
At approximately 5 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Adam James Nielsen, 36, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 8 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ronald Craig Dean, 44, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 10:10 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dmitry Adam Kobusch, 22, of Dubuque, following a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Quasqueton Avenue. Kobusch was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to obey stop sign, operation without registration and failure to provide proof of insurance. Kobusch also had an active arrest warrant out of Linn County for failure to appear.
Thursday, Aug. 19
At approximately 8:45 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ashley Marie Kern, 33, of Independence, for third or subsequent possession of controlled substance (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of West Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
Friday, Aug. 20
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jenifer Jo Clement, 40, of Maynard and charged her with trafficking a controlled substance – methamphetamine (Class B felony), failure to have drug tax stamp (Class D felony), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Main Street in Hazleton.