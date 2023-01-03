Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

At approximately 11 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Allen Uhlenhopp, 35, of Belmond, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

Trending Food Videos