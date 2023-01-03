Tuesday, Dec. 27
At approximately 11 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Allen Uhlenhopp, 35, of Belmond, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
At 12:10 a.m. deputies arrested Sonja Marie Kullen, 30, of Oelwein, for second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (aggravated misdemeanor), second offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), second offense possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (aggravated misdemeanor), child endangerment – methamphetamine exposure (Class D felony), child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to use child restraint. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Union Street and York Street in Aurora.
At approximately 7:15 a.m. deputies arrested Rex Allen Yearous, Jr., 39, of Independence, for assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the 200 block of North Water Street in Quasqueton.
At approximately 10:45 a.m. deputies arrested Tyler Mitchell Robinson, 28, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Delaware County. He was able to bond out at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 10:40 p.m. deputies arrested Loyd Leon Williams III, 36, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third offense domestic abuse assault (Class D felony). This arrest was made in Oelwein.
Thursday, Dec. 29
At approximately 12:30 a.m. deputies arrested Jeremy Rafeford Beatty, 36, of Quasqueton, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2,300 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd.
Friday, Dec. 30
At approximately 12:30 p.m. deputies arrested Jesse Wilfred Gansen, 37, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant out of Fremont County for an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). He was able to bond out at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 10:25 p.m. deputies arrested Aneth Michel Reynoso Hernandez, 21, of Waterloo, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and first offense possession of controlled substance — marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker on Highway 20.
Saturday, Dec. 31
At 12:10 a.m. deputies arrested Chad Michael Winders, 39, of Cedar Rapids, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Victor Avenue.
At 2:10 a.m. deputies arrested Angela Marie Wegmann, 45, of Manchester, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for unsafe passing and open container. This arrest was made near 220th Street and Washburn Avenue.
At 1:20 p.m. deputies arrested Cody Davis Brown, 39, of Brandon, for first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor) and assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 3,000 block of Daniel Avenue.