At 1:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Russell Lee Wickman, 43, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third or subsequent domestic abuse assault (Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 900 block of East Street in Lamont.
At 6:50 p.m. deputies arrested Cole Michael Johnson, 29, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of Third Street SE in Independence.
At 5:50 p.m. deputies arrested Nicholas Richard Campbell, 38, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury (Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 500 block of First Street in Jesup.
At 6:05 p.m. deputies arrested Russell Lee Wickman, 43, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies arrested Ian Maxwell Brant, 24, of Onawa, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. deputies arrested Michael Wayne Fish, 30, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Oelwein Police Department.
At approximately 8 a.m. deputies arrested John David Kayser, 58, of Manchester, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 3:10 a.m. deputies arrested Salli Suane Jones, 18, of Arlington, for first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) south of Independence.