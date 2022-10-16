Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, Oct. 10

At 1:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Russell Lee Wickman, 43, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third or subsequent domestic abuse assault (Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 900 block of East Street in Lamont.

