Sunday, May 22
At about noon, Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Black Hawk Buchanan Avenue at I-380. A 2008 Mercury Mariner operated by Joseph Marks, of Jesup, was traveling southbound on Black Hawk Buchanan Avenue and turned onto the on-ramp to I-380 south. While turning, the right rear tire came off, causing Marks to lose control of the vehicle, which overturned, coming to rest on its roof on the on-ramp. Marks sustained minor injuries but did not require EMS treatment. This remains under investigation.
Monday, May 23
At 3:05 a.m. deputies arrested Eric Alyn Davis Spain, 32, of Waterloo, for third-degree harassment (simple misdemeanor), following an incident near the 242 mile marker of Highway 20.
Tuesday, May 24
At about 10 a.m. deputies arrested Chandler Paul Baxter, 21, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Wednesday, May 25
At about 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Monica Christina Leandro, 31, of Waterloo, following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Fairbank-Amish Boulevard. for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor).
Thursday, May 26
At 12:55 a.m. deputies arrested Jamie Rosella Mason, 45, of Independence, following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue south of Hazleton for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance.
Friday, May 27
At about 1:45 a.m. deputies arrested David Stephen Nemmers, 32, of Jesup, following a traffic stop near Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue Northeast in Independence for second-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited him for a seatbelt violation.
At about 7:15 a.m. deputies arrested Rush Robert Cleveland, 37, of Winthrop, following a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Racine Avenue southwest of Winthrop.for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor).
At about 2 p.m. deputies arrested Brady Mackenzie Dolan, 37, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Saturday, May 28
At about 1 a.m. deputies arrested Anthony Michael South, 28, of Oelwein, near 105th Street and Jackson Avenue north of Hazleton on an active arrest warrant out of Chickasaw County. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).