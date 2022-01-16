Tuesday, Jan. 11
At approximately 9:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Randall Douglas Kennedy, 55, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for felon in possession of firearm (Class D felony) and third or subsequent possession of controlled substance (Class D felony) and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
At approximately 9 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dawn Ellen Hammond, 55, of Aurora, and charged her with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of Main Street in Aurora.
Saturday, Jan. 15
At approximately 6:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 17-year-old male, charging him with first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near South Main Street and East Sufficool Street in Hazleton. The juvenile was released to parents and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in this matter.