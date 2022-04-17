Monday, April 11
At approximately 2:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jonah Michael Sheets, 23, of Muscatine, on an active arrest warrant out of Muscatine County for first degree theft (Class C felony). This arrest was made in the 1600 block of River Road Boulevard. Sheets was held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, April 12
At approximately 8:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan, 48, of Elgin, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1800 block of 125th Street south of Hazleton.
Wednesday, April 13
At approximately 7:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tonya Jean Yauslin, 41, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, April 14
At approximately 5:55 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mitchell Allyn Douglas Thompson, 28, of Independence, for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 1100 block of Second Street NE in Independence.