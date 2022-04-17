Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Monday, April 11

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jonah Michael Sheets, 23, of Muscatine, on an active arrest warrant out of Muscatine County for first degree theft (Class C felony). This arrest was made in the 1600 block of River Road Boulevard. Sheets was held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, April 12

At approximately 8:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan, 48, of Elgin, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1800 block of 125th Street south of Hazleton.

Wednesday, April 13

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tonya Jean Yauslin, 41, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.

Thursday, April 14

At approximately 5:55 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mitchell Allyn Douglas Thompson, 28, of Independence, for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 1100 block of Second Street NE in Independence.

Tags

Trending Food Videos