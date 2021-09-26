Sunday, Sept. 19
At 2:20 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dustin Charles Smith, 26, of Decorah, for public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident near 168th Street and Grant Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
At approximately 9:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kenneth Alan Thornton, 52, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 120th Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
At 4:20 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kyle Lee Browne, 46, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for parole violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 23
At approximately 1:15 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dean Adelbert Stone II, 44, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Mason Avenue and 140th Street.
At approximately 3:15 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John Arthur Williams, Jr., 47, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Sept. 24
At approximately 11 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brooke Ashley Roth, 32, of Rowley, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 6:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jean Irene Keener, 47, of Quasqueton, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of Third Street South in Quasqueton.
At approximately 9 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Dean Carlisle, 41, of Quasqueton, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor), in the 300 block of Third Street South in Quasqueton.
Saturday, Sept. 25
At 12:10 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Dean Carlisle, 41, of Quasqueton, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of Third Street South in Quasqueton.