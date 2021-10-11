Tuesday, Oct. 5
At approximately 11:45 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Baylee Christine Stammeyer, 29, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
At approximately 3:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kyle Robert Hundorf, 27, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 7
At approximately 2:35 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Blaine Michael Recker, 25, of Arlington, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 8
At approximately 7 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tyler Aaron Zieser, 28, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control and open container. These charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 13.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher Franklin Bruns, 36, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and he was held at the Buchanan County Jail.