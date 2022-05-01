Sunday, April 24
At approximately 6 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Craig Wahl, 43, of Mount Vernon, for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup.
Monday, April 25
At approximately 2:40 a.m. Deputies arrested Jonathan Peter Jenkins, 43, of Waterloo, for possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver – marijuana (Class D felony), failure to affix drug tax stamp (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 257 mile marker of Highway 20.
At approximately 7 p.m. Deputies arrested Justis William Kim Tielebein, 21, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. This arrest was made in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Tuesday, April 26
At approximately 8:25 p.m. Deputies arrested Jared Joseph McGrath, 44, of Manchester, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 10:35 p.m. Deputies arrested Damian Isaias Mendoza, 21, of Coggon, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 11:20 p.m. Deputies arrested Shawn William Armstrong, 48, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of threat of terrorism (Class D felony), threat of explosive or incendiary device (Class D felony) and first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor. He was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, April 27
At approximately 8:20 p.m. Deputies arrested Wade Alan Heineman, 50, of Fairbank, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third degree harassment (simple misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor). This arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the 100 block of Fourth Street South in Fairbank.
Thursday, April 28
At approximately 10 p.m. Deputies arrested Ashley Ann Ackerman, 27, of Winthrop, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop Third Street and Madison Street in Winthrop.
Friday, April 29
At approximately 7:45 p.m. Deputies arrested Kyle Jordan Swider, 22, of Waterloo, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Second Street and Hamilton Street in Winthrop.