Wednesday, June 1
At about 9:40 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Douglas Michael Hogan, Jr., 34, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, June 4
At approximately 12:20 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Pirtle, 49, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.