Sunday, Sept. 12
At approximately 3:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Benton Buchanan Road south of Brandon. A 2014 Ford F150 operated by Wyatt Walker of Brandon was traveling east on Benton Buchanan Road when Walker lost control of the vehicle. The pickup entered the north ditch and rolled over, striking a fence. Walker sustained minor injuries in the crash that did not require emergency medical attention. This incident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Brandon Fire Department and North Benton Ambulance Service.
Monday, Sept. 13
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shane Allen Bratton, 51, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 10:40 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Zachary Alan Salladay, 34, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited him for failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Salladay was also arrested on an active warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Highway 150 and Highway 281 near the Fayette/Buchanan county line.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
At 9:05 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Blvd. According to the investigation, a 1998 Buick Regal operated by Emily LaGrange of Independence was traveling south on Brandon Diagonal Blvd when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled onto its side. No injuries were reported, and this accident remains under investigation.
Saturday, Sept. 18
At approximately 8:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Treyton Juahmun Sturgeon, 19, Jean Marvens Francois, 19, and Joseph John Blair, 20, all of Boone. Sturgeon was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). Francois and Blair were each charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop on Highway 20 near the 251-mile marker.