Sunday, May 1
At 11:05 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Darin Eugene Halstead, 57, of Oelwein, for interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for unsafe stopping, improper rear lamps and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Dugan Avenue north of Brandon.
Monday, May 2
At 6:05 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Seth Lee Rohrick, 25, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue SE in Oelwein.
At 9:10 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested James Allan Pech, 66, of Polk City, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to obey traffic control device. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Jackson Street and Pine Street in Lamont.
Wednesday, May 4
At approximately 6:20 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tozmerra Sinclaire Jefferson, 28, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 8 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alexis Troi Rinella, 29, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, May 6
At approximately 12:45 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Austin Paul Bellmer, 26, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue SE in Oelwein.
At approximately 11:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kris Alan Vanlaningham, 58, of Independence, for second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of South Main Street in Hazleton.
Saturday, May 7
At approximately 7:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Russell Lee Wickman, 43, of Dundee, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Street in Lamont.