Monday, Oct. 25
At about 8 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Frances Kaye Quario, 53, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of gathering where controlled substances are used (Class D felony) and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 3:55 p.m. deputiesarrested Espoir Byamungu, 27, of Cedar Rapids, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a minor motor vehicle accident on I380 near the 49-mile marker.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
At about 9:30 a.m. deputiesarrested Patsy Ann Meyer, 57, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree burglary (Class D felony) and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 10:10 a.m. deputiesarrested Tyson Peppard Hale, Jr., 19, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 11:15 a.m. deputiesarrested Neal Josh Fogle, 23, of Independence, charging him with assault on law enforcement (aggravated misdemeanor) and fourth degree criminal mischief (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made after an incident that occurred in the 1600 block of First Street East in Independence.
At 1:25 p.m. deputiesarrested Alexis Troi Rinella, 28, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 9:05 p.m. deputiesarrested David John Smith, 47, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 28
At about 9:30 a.m. deputiesarrested Dustin Allen Edsill, 45, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third offense possession of controlled substance (Class D felony), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor), and leaving the scene of accident (simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 11:15 a.m. deputiesarrested Amber Marie Braun, 24, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 6 p.m. deputiesarrested Dakota Lee Donovan, 48, of LaPorte City, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 29
At about 4:45 p.m. deputiesarrested Vanessa Renee Neeley, 31, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 3 p.m. deputiesarrested Lisa Marie Robinson-Valley, 45, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 8:05 p.m. deputiesarrested Whitney Lynn Owen, 33, of Oelwein, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited her for driving on wrong side of highway. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150).
At 10:20 p.m. deputiesarrested Vanessa Lynn Smith, 37, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of animal neglect (simple misdemeanor) and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 10:40 p.m., deputiesarrested Adam Wayne Fulton, 42, of Evansdale, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
At about 11:30 p.m. deputiesarrested Ashley Ann Ackerman, 27, of New Hampton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Oct. 30
At about 2 a.m. deputiesarrested Brooke Deanna Radke, 35, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 10 p.m. deputiesarrested Taylor James Simmons, 20, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 11:25 p.m. deputiesarrested Kaitlin Rosedale McCloud, 20, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of First Street West in Independence.