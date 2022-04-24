Tuesday, April 19
At 10:55 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Draven Zaynlee Kramer, 18, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, April 20
At about 1:15 a.m.deputies arrested Jeffrey John Henkelman, 46, following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup of Des Moines, for second-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor) and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for speeding.
Thursday, April 21
At about 10:30 p.m.deputies arrested Mandy Lynn Ritter, 38, of Hazleton, following a minor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Fairbank Amish Boulevard for first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for open container and failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Friday, April 22
At about 10:40 a.m.deputies arrested Dewayne Daryl Kuhens, 69, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of eluding (serious misdemeanor), reckless driving (simple misdemeanor), driving on wrong side of roadway, unsafe passing, failure to carry registration, and failure to carry proof of insurance. These charges stem from an incident on April 8, where the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near Independence. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued in the wrong direction. The vehicle was stopped in the median of the highway and the driver was transported for medical/mental evaluation.
At about 9:30 p.m.deputies arrested Adam Roy Roberts, 38, of Hazleton, following a traffic stop near 120th Street and Denison Avenue for first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for open container, driving on wrong side of roadway and speeding.
At about 10:50 p.m.deputies arrested Judas David Leandro, 37, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Fairbank Amish Blvd. for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and cited him for failure to have valid driver’s license, failure to carry proof of insurance and speeding.