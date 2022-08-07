Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Sunday, July 24

At approximately 11:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Lee Sexton, 50, of Cedar Rapids, for assault (simple misdemeanor), following a disturbance in the 100 block of Rowley Street in Rowley.

Tags

Trending Food Videos