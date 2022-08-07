Sunday, July 24
At approximately 11:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Lee Sexton, 50, of Cedar Rapids, for assault (simple misdemeanor), following a disturbance in the 100 block of Rowley Street in Rowley.
Monday, July 25
At approximately 11:45 a.m. deputies arrested Justin Lee Sexton, 50, of Cedar Rapids, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor), after Sexton had been released from jail and went back to the residence in the 100 block of Rowley Street in Rowley in violation of a protection order.
Wednesday, July 27
At approximately 11:45 a.m. deputies arrested Scott Lee Street, 61, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
At 6:35 p.m. deputies arrested Brock Edward Eldridge, 20, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of assault on peace officer with injury (Class D felony) and disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor). These charged stem from an incident that occurred on July 24 in the 1600 block of First Street East in Independence.
Thursday, July 28
At approximately 12:30 p.m. deputies arrested Jason Edward Stratton, 34, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody form the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
At 11:25 p.m. deputies arrested Leslie Jenna Brokaw, 33, of Lisbon, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, July 29
At 1:50 a.m. deputies arrested Theresa Marie Million, 44, of Manchester, for first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187).
Saturday, July 30
At approximately 2:15 a.m. deputies arrested Seth Scott Chapman, 22, of Manchester, for interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Delaware County for an original charge of possession of controlled substance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 251 mile marker on Hwy 20.
At 9:25 p.m. deputies arrested Briana Makyla Blake, 24, and Maranda Lynn Johnson, 26, both of Davenport. Blake was charged with first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Johnson was charged with was charged with first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), obstruction of prosecution (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following an incident at Jakway County Park at 2791 136th Street.
Sunday, July 31
At approximately 2:45 a.m. deputies arrested Jeffrey James Scott, 47, of Quasqueton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), driving while license Suspendeds(simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Aug. 1
At approximately 3 p.m. deputies arrested Angel Lee Kaplan, 24, of Vinton,on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 3 p.m. deputies arrested Matthew Wade Stacey, 28, of Oelwein, on multiple active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. deputies arrested Asa Paul Ramos Root, 19, of Winthrop, for first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 block of 17th Avenue NE in Independence.
Thursday, Aug. 4
At 7:40 a.m. deputies arrested Rick Rene VanDaele, 67, of Fairbank, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 9:40 p.m. deputies arrested Brandon Avery Samuel Proctor, 41, of Aurora, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), operating without ignition interlock device (simple misdemeanor) and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Daniel Avenue.
Friday, Aug. 5
At approximately 1:30 p.m. deputies arrested Christina Marie Jo Scherrer, 21, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.