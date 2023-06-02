Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, May 21
At 12:05 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Scott Winchester Probasco, 33, of Washington, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
At 11:55 p.m. deputies arrested Brandie Renee Rogers, 41, of Dunkerton, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 block of East Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
Friday, May 26
At 8:50 a.m. deputies arrested Kyle Allen Plaehn, 35, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, May 27
At approximately 9:25 p.m. deputies arrested Fischer Jacob Crawford, 22, of Independence, on charges of eluding law enforcement (Class D felony), first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), reckless driving (simple misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for driving on wrong side of roadway and speed violation. This arrest was made following an incident that originally occurred on April 11, 2023.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2500 block of 278th Street west of Quasqueton. A 2004 Lexus RX 330 was traveling westbound on 278th Street when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled over, ejecting one of the occupants. One person was airlifted from the scene for serious injuries and transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The other occupant was treated for minor injuries at the scene. At this time, the accident remains under investigation, no further information is being released until completion of the investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Quasqueton Fire Department, AMR Ambulance Service and LifeGuard Air Ambulance.
Sunday, May 28
At approximately 10:30 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took multiple 911 calls of a physical disturbance and shots fired at Echo Valley Park, West Union. Multiple agencies responded to the incident, and it was found through an investigation that a firearm was not involved, however an individual was repeatedly striking a vehicle which appeared the cause of the sound. Deputies arrested Aaron Zimmerman, 32, of West Union, for domestic assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor. He was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail where he awaited initial appearance. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by West Union Police Department, Department of Natural Resources, and Fayette Police Department.
Friday, May 26
At 10:34 p.m. deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle vs deer accident on R Avenue near 140th Street, approximately three miles from Randalia. Regina Ramirez Rojas, 22, of LaPorte City, was driving northbound in a 2017 Ford Fusion SE when she struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported. The Ford sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Maynard First Responders and Maynard Fire Department.
At 5:26 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the 4000 block of R Avenue. Misty June Marie Cook, 45, from West Union, was operating a 2011 Chrysler Town and County northbound on R Avenue when she attempted to pass a John Deere 8310 tractor operated by Donald Henry Koob of Oelwein towing a Massey Ferguson 2250 baler that was making a left hand turn into a field driveway. The Chrysler made contact with the tractor and baler on the left side. The vehicle left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The vehicle is considered a total loss. The was an estimated $1,000 damage to the tractor and baler. Cook and a passenger were not injured.
Wednesday, May 31
After an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office found William Walter Gaede Sr., 52, of West Union, was in violation of the state sex offender registry. Gaede was charged with violation of the sex offender registry, first offense. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Department of Correctional Services Parole division. A warrant was requested for his arrest.