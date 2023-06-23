MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens held their weekly get together Tuesday, June 20, at the Maynard Community Hall.
An afternoon of playing cards (500) and socializing was enjoyed. Top card scores for the afternoon went to Tom Buhr and Verla Kelly. Dorothy Bowers provided the refreshments.
The next get together will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Maynard Community Hall. Helen Hillman will be the hostess.
As a reminder, the group will get together on July 4th at the same time and location, with Larry Torson as host. All area older adults are welcome to come play cards and socialize when you are able.