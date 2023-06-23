Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 89F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.