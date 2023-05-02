Area bird enthusiasts are invited to join guest speaker Kelly McKay at Fontana Park, 1883 125th St., Hazleton, for a day of guided birding opportunities on Saturday, May 6. Participate in one or all activities – whatever you decide.
Birding is a hobby that can be done looking through windows at home or climbing cliffs. You can bird using expensive equipment or none at all. Birders of all skill levels are encouraged to attend this workshop, which will have a focus on songbirds.
Funding for workshop was provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection — Conservation Education Program (REAP-CEP) and conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research and Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts, Brian Ritter, and James Wiebler (Nahant Marsh Ed. Center).
Visit buildingbetterbirders.com for more information about the history of the workshops.
Multiple time slots for different birding opportunities on Saturday will be:
• 6 — 8 a.m. — Bird hike around the Fontana woodland to hear and view songbirds
• 8:15 — 10:15 a.m. — Bird hike around Otter Creek and Fontana Reservoir
• 10:30 a.m. — noon — PowerPoint presentation about songbirds
• 1 — 3:30 p.m. — Bird hike at Ham Marsh
Preregistration is recommended by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’