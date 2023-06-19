STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 300 students who graduated in spring 2023.
Kaden Howard of Independence graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in business (sport business track) and business education
Vanessa Hamlett of Aurora graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in computer science (math track) and mathematics
About Buena Vista University
Buena Vista University provides students with a variety of undergraduate and graduate degree pathways. The residential campus located on the shores of Storm Lake hosts students in a variety of in-demand majors, taking concepts from state-of-the-art classrooms and labs to real-world applications throughout the U.S. and across the globe. Convenient online undergraduate and graduate programs provide educational advancement opportunities designed to fit anyone's busy schedule. Visit bvu.edu for more.