OELWEIN — Loretta Treptow will celebrate her 99th birthday on April 19. Her children wish to honor their mother with a card shower to mark the special occasion. A family gathering will also be held in her honor.
Loretta and her late husband Harold had seven children. The family has grown to numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren.
She enjoys getting mail and would love to hear from friends and neighbors. Birthday greetings can be sent to her at 1101 Third St. S.W., Oelwein, IA 50662.