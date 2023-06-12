Jens and Joanne Nielsen are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Jens and Joanne (Manship) were married June 14, 1953, at the Methodist Church in Humboldt, Iowa.
Jens retired from the banking industry after 33 years and Joanne is a homemaker. They are the parents of Mark Nielsen (Anna), Mason City, Lynn (Brad) Struve, Maynard, Lori Garceau, Oelwein, and Kirk Nielsen (deceased). They are grandparents to Kylie (Mike) Ruess, Seth Garceau (deceased), Aimee Nielsen, Shane (Darcy) Struve, Erin Nielsen (James), Megan Nielsen, and Tess Garceau. They also have three great-grandchildren, Quinn, Claire, and Hadley Ruess.
Their family asks friends and neighbors to help them in celebrating by sending cards to 516 Sixth St. NE, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.