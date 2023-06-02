STANLEY — Robert McMillan will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday, June 11. Robert was born in 1933 on the family farm in rural Stanley. His parents were Donald and Isabel Ohl McMillan.
Robert and his wife Elizabeth Byrnes McMillan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 8, 2022. He has spent his entire life farming in Scott township.
The family will celebrate the occasion with a family gathering. Children include; daughter, Janet (David) Smith, Mt. Pleasant, and sons Jim (Anne) McMillan, Independence, Tom McMillan, Oelwein, and John (Nancy) McMillan, Aurora. Grandchildren are Jared Smith, Hannah (Drew) Perry, Cole Smith, Stephanie (Sam Callahan) McMillan, Matt McMillan, Grant (Jennifer) McMillan, Travis (Jilian) McMillan and Natalie McMillan.
Cards and favorite memories may be sent to Robert McMillan, 9121 30th St., Stanley, IA 50671.