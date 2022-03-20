JANESVILLE — The Iowa State Patrol reports a crash of a pickup with a parked semi tractor/trailer off the Highway 218 exit near Janesville, has claimed the life of the pickup driver.
The accident occurred at 8:16 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Hwy 218 Exit 195 to Janesville, when Eric Stenseth, 52, of Cedar Rapids, was northbound exiting to Janesville, when his 1999 GMC pickup left the roadway and struck a parked 2005 International semi trailer on the shoulder of the off ramp. Stenseth was taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City, where he died of his injuries.
Assisting the State Patrol were Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DOT, Janesville Fire, Rescue and First Responders, Waverly Ambulance, U of Iowa Aircare, Janesville Police and Dales Towing of Waverly.