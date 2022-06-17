The Friends of the West Union Community Library are welcoming acclaimed Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow for “A Night with Jerry Barlow.”
The program will begin at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, at the library, 210 N. Vine St. in West Union. Light refreshments will be served afterward.
Barlow’s program features music and stories from the medieval time of Scottish, Irish and English history – a time filled with legend and lore. There will be opportunity for some toe-tapping, some sing-along and even some step-dancing if you are so inclined.
For more information, call the West Union Library at 563-422-3103, or visit