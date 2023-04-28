PELLA — Central College’s 23rd annual Scholarship Dinner April 20 honored donors, students and families who were seated together to share a meal, conversation and program. More than 500 attended the event.
Central boasts more than 235 donors who have established endowed scholarships and 2,180 who contributed to the Journey Scholarship Fund last year.
Keely Krambeer, Class of 2026, from Wadena received the Chester & Ruth Van Zee Music Scholarship.
Cassandra Moss, Class of 2024, from West Union received the Edwin ‘70 & Martha ‘72 Friskey Van Hemert Endowed Scholarship.
Sarah Smith, Class of 2025, from Sumner received the Dr. John Wesselink Scholarship.
Alexis Hesse, Class of 2025, from Cedar Falls received the John Grooters Scholarship.
“This is such a magical evening when students can say thank you to the individuals who are helping them on their Central journey and building their futures,” said Sunny Gonzales Eighmy, vice president for advancement and a 1999 Central graduate. “Our donors who attend truly enjoy learning what our students are doing and their goals in life. The celebration brings so much hope. By investing in Central students, donors are making a world of difference.”
Central’s generous donor base made it possible to offer all new and incoming students a Journey Scholarship for the first time ever last fall. Because of this momentum, more than 99% of Central students receive financial aid or scholarship(s), which ensures access to an affordable, quality education at Central. Through the support of donors, the college plans to continue awarding a Journey Scholarship to every future new student attending Central.
To donate money for scholarships, please visit Central.edu/give.
