PELLA — Central College recognized 432 students named to the fall 2022 dean’s list.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Area students earning academic recognition on the dean’s list are included here.
Jaida Houge, Aurora, class of 2023
Keely Krambeer, Wadena, class of 2026
Cassandra Moss, West Union, class of 2024
Sarah Smith, Sumner, class of 2025
Samuel Staley, Jesup, class of 2023
Central College of Pella is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.
