Oelwein Chapter CL PEO held its regular meeting Monday, March 6, at Grace United Methodist Church. The meeting room was decorated with a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Hostesses were Linda Jensen and Patricia Bennett.
President Diane King conducted the meeting. There were 12 members present. Shari Miller, chaplain, shared readings, and various scripture verses related to spring and new birth.
The secretary and treasurer reports were given. Exemplification of the ceremony of initiation was held. March birthdays were announced.
Shari Miller, representing the finance committee, reported the budget for next year is set.
Election of officers was held. Nominations presented were Diane King, president, Mary Jellings, vice president, Irene Stocks, recording secretary, Karla Grennan, corresponding secretary, Janet Hofmeyer, treasurer, Linda Jensen and Shari Miller, co-chaplains, Jean Baldwin and Carol Piper, co-guards. A favorable vote was given for the entire ticket. Installation of officers followed the election.
The evening concluded with conversation and delicious desserts and treats provided by the hostesses.
The next meeting for Chapter CL will be 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Oelwein Historical Museum. The program will be a “Historical Scavenger Hunt” by Lora Saunders.