The 1968 classmates from Oelwein Community High School and Sacred Heart High School met for their 55th reunion over the weekend, June 23-24.
Friday night kicked off with a welcome at City Park that included an impromptu barbecue put on by a few of the classmates. With plenty of food leftover, it was suggested to share it with the Huskies baseball and softball teams that were playing at Veterans Memorial Sports Complex. The hungry and thankful athletes enjoyed the brisket and pulled pork sandwiches.
Saturday morning, golfers of the group enjoy about five holes at Hickory Grove before rain took over. A tour of the schools was available in the afternoon.
Saturday evening, dinner and memories were enjoyed at the Oelwein American Legion, with approximately 34 classmates attending. Bruce Sperry was emcee for the evening of “20 questions” and sharing news from others unable to attend.
A table was set up honoring classmates that served in the military and a memorial to remember those who have passed on over the years.
Military members included from OCHS: Jerry Beier, John Beier, Larry Beier, Max Berry, Skip Bruce Borland, Buz Carpenter, Ron Chapman, Jim Doty, Bill Dudley, David Esch, Lyle Fox, Terry Helmbrecht, David James, Duane Larson, Susan McMaster, Jim Polark, Don Reiser, Ron Reisner, Paul Sensor, Greg Sieleman, Robert Swarts, Michael Theobald ad Manuel Villa. Military members from Sacred Heart included: Steve Coselman, Larry Felder, David Fettkether, Ted Malget, Mitch Murphy, Harry Pingree and Bill Thoma.
In Memoriam from OCHS: Mary Aldrich, Greg Alessio, Larry Beier, Karen Bratten Stout, Richard Brown, Rozella Bruster, Robert Carey, Jill Cutshall, Ron Chapman, Merle Anderson-Fox, Jim Doty, Bill Dudley, Lyle Fox, Terry Helmbrecht Woodell, Dan Kostecky, Steve Kringlen, Faye Latham Ziegler, Lynn Loban, Terry Maddigan, Frank McLaury, Stephen Morales, Barbara Nash, Gordon Newkirk, Bill Ottilie, Darryl Phelps, Jon Proctor, Don Reisner, Dick Richardson, Lynn Rogers, Jim Roling, Paul Ross, Duane Schommer, Wally South, Kirk Stofer, Chris Thomas and John Williams. In Memoriam from Sacred Heart HS: Kathy O’Brien Hackett, Jack Doll, Mary Sue Barker Roth and Bill Thoma.
Chris Thiele Thompson suggested that five years between get-togethers seems like a long time and perhaps we could meet up once each year to help stay connected. Several classmates like that idea and it was decided to meet the third Saturday in September at Leo’s in Oelwein, for a visit. She will update everyone on Facebook with the time that works best.
Everyone was encouraged to keep in touch!