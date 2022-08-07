At 5:20 p.m. Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident near the intersection of 375th Street and Colesburg Road. Ronald Hingtgen, 64, of Dubuque, was traveling northbound on Colesburg Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and entered the west ditch. Hingtgen was transported to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital via Colesburg Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation resulted in Hingtgen being charged with operating while intoxicated first offense and failure to maintain control.
Shortly after 4 p.m. deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue. Ronald Palmer, 74, of Postville, was traveling southbound on Dogwood Avenue and failed to yield right of way from the stop sign. Meranda Harnack, 30, of Monona was traveling eastbound on Highway 18 and collided with the Palmer vehicle. A third vehicle operated by Gina Heins, 43, of Postville, was also struck as a result of the accident. A minor passenger in the Harnack vehicle was injured and transported by MFL Ambulance to Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union. Palmer was cited for failure to yield right of way from a stop sign. Assisting deputies at the scene were Postville Police and Ambulance, Luana Fire Department, MFL Ambulance, Monona Police and Sautter’s Auto.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 blue Volkswagen Jetta for a traffic violation. Spencer Michael Kuempel was arrested for driving on a revoked license and transported to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 18 near Dogwood Avenue. Alexander Wallace, 26, of Postville was charged with speeding, driving while license suspended, no insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 4:30 p.m. deputies arrested Thomas Jones, 51, of McGregor on an active arrest warrant for operating while intoxicated second offense. Jones posted bond in the amount of $250 and was released on a promise to appear.