Saturday, July 9

At 5:20 p.m. Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident near the intersection of 375th Street and Colesburg Road. Ronald Hingtgen, 64, of Dubuque, was traveling northbound on Colesburg Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and entered the west ditch. Hingtgen was transported to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital via Colesburg Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation resulted in Hingtgen being charged with operating while intoxicated first offense and failure to maintain control.

