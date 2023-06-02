Unlimited Services of Iowa toured the Wilder Memorial Museum recently and enjoyed the wide and varied displays. One person stated that she drives through Strawberry Point frequently and never realized we existed. Fifty-three years of treasures and history that date back to 1776! Does that compute? Spread the word.
Strawberry Days are June 9, 10, and 11. The museum will be open from 10-4 Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10. Skylar White, Elizabeth Stocks, and Larry Minard are our tour guides this year. Stop in and let them show you your museum. You will leave amazed, having learned at least one interesting fact about Strawberry Point and its people. Be sure to share your items of interest you relate to with us and others.
Your enthusiasm and positivity on our behalf is fantastic advertising. Besides promoting the Wilder Memorial Museum, Strawberry Point is a great town and home to great people! Let’s promote Strawberry Point and its businesses. We are all connected, and positivity ripples out with terrific benefits!
Join us for interesting topics and good conversation during Coffee with the Curator Monday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the Strawberry Point Library.