Color Me Lavender

What do you do for a “Pick Up” when life turns stale? Of course, it isn’t for everyone, but for me, I colored my hair lavender.
We were discussing about when you are officially old — “If you aren’t old when you are 90, then when are you?” I asked (I was much younger then).
Mrs. Loban laughed, “Well, that is getting there,” she determined.
My friend Josie once corrected me — “We aren’t getting old, we are old,” she stated.
Now I agree. I am all of ninety. I am not ninety-years-young, as some people like to say. I am old with all the trimmings that go with it. I have many lives I have lived in those years, and I claim every one. They made me what I am today.
There are many, many regrets and changes that are hard to take. On my list of regrets is that I have judged about things that didn’t really matter.
I remember sitting in church and thinking that two beautiful young girls were “Taking it too far” because they were wearing blue eye shadow. Then I started to wear eye shadow and it looked fine. But I was told not to wear it by a friend. “We just don’t do that.” I still wear it if I want to. I need all the color I can get.
I once saw the cutest quilt in a store window downtown. It was blocks of “Sunbonnet Sue” all facing the same way. But one was facing opposite. The title of the quilt was “It Doesn’t Hurt to Be Different.” I find that’s true.
About my hair coloring. It is surprising how many people seem to think I don’t realize it’s colored. I did it on purpose after seeing Ann Graham with lavender hair. That is Billy Graham’s daughter.
I went to The Kokomo, and I laughed when I told Lori about it. “What would my church think of me if I did mine?” Lori showed me some of her coloring artistry. And right away I said, “Go for it!”
I love my hair in lavender. It really changed my connection with all different people. It helps me talk with everyone as they usually greet me with “I love your hair.”
Young people think I am one of the group. Old people are shocked and some even feel sorry for me. I have had people call across the street when they see me, “Hey! I like your hair.”
Recently, I held my little three-month-old grandniece. Her name is Violet. She has a full head of black hair. I told her parents, “If she had lavender hair, she would be perfect.”
What a fun life I have!
Caroline is a member of the Oelwein Writers League that meets the second Monday each month at the Oelwein Public Library. The group welcomes anyone that enjoys writing of all types.