LifeServe Blood Center will have a community blood drive on Friday, May 19 at the Oelwein Public Library, 210 E. Charles St. Donationa will be taken from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the library meeting room. Persons can schedule a donor appointment by calling 800.287.4903; on the website – www.lifeserve.info/schedule; or by texting — LIFESERVE to 999.777.

