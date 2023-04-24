LifeServe Blood Center will have a community blood drive on Friday, May 19 at the Oelwein Public Library, 210 E. Charles St. Donationa will be taken from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the library meeting room. Persons can schedule a donor appointment by calling 800.287.4903; on the website – www.lifeserve.info/schedule; or by texting — LIFESERVE to 999.777.
Community blood drive May 19 at Oelwein library
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
53°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 34%
- Cloud Coverage: 65%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:12:39 AM
- Sunset: 07:59:56 PM
Today
A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.