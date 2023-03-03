AMES — The award-winning Conservation Station educational trailers provided by Water Rocks! and Iowa Learning Farms are now available for request.
Both programs are part of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and are committed to conservation and educating Iowans about water quality.
Event organizers and fair boards are encouraged to submit requests for Conservation Station visits online. Submit requests by Wednesday, March 15 for priority consideration.
Organizations looking to schedule a visit for their events should make requests online at https://www.waterrocks.org/request-the-conservation-station.
“The Conservation Stations remain in high demand at county fairs, farmers markets and other community events because we help make the latest in science and research accessible and fun for visitors of any age, and we do it for free,” said Jacqueline Comito, Water Rocks! executive director. “Thanks to our generous sponsors, we are able to offer resources and information to Iowans about water quality, natural resources, conservation and agricultural practices. And, meeting and interacting with our fellow Iowans is always great fun for our staff and summer interns.”
The Conservation Station fleet is comprised of four customized trailers equipped with hands-on demonstrations and activities that delve into the impacts of land management choices, both urban and agricultural, on water quality and the connections between our state’s water, soil and wildlife.
In addition to the core science-based resources, each trailer has a different theme to provide a deeper dive into particular areas of interest.
Conservation Station on the Edge has working bioreactor and saturated buffer demonstrations, and Conservation Station Marsh Madness includes working models of different wetlands to show how water moves over and through these landscapes.
Each single day visit from a Conservation Station trailer includes staff made up of Iowa State University faculty, staff or student interns who are eager to engage with the public and share what they know about Iowa and its natural resources.
About Water Rocks!
Water Rocks! is Iowa’s unique, award-winning statewide youth water education program. Through a combination of STEM and the arts, especially music, Water Rocks! educates, challenges and inspires young people toward a greater appreciation of our state’s water, soil and other natural resources. Learn more at www.waterrocks.org.
About Iowa Learning Farms
Established in 2004, Iowa Learning Farms is building a Culture of Conservation by encouraging adoption of conservation practices. Farmers, researchers and ILF team members are working together to identify and implement the best management practices that improve water quality and soil health while remaining profitable. Learn more at www.iowalearningfarms.org.