Friday, July 8

At 11:01 p.m., Clayton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 18 near Giard Road for a one-vehicle roll-over accident. Deputies determined Thomas Jones, 51, of Giard was operating a 1985 Chevrolet Corvette when he lost control causing disabling damage. Jones was charged with operating while intoxicated-second offense and failure to maintain control. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monona and Mar-Mac Police Departments.

