At 11:01 p.m., Clayton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 18 near Giard Road for a one-vehicle roll-over accident. Deputies determined Thomas Jones, 51, of Giard was operating a 1985 Chevrolet Corvette when he lost control causing disabling damage. Jones was charged with operating while intoxicated-second offense and failure to maintain control. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monona and Mar-Mac Police Departments.
The Sheriffs Office responded to a two-vehicle accident in the city limits of Guttenberg with injuries. Deputies made contact with both driver’s — Irene Turner of Guttenberg and Alethia Graham of Dubuque. Deputies determined the Graham vehicle was traveling north on Highway 52 in the city limits of Guttenberg when the Turner vehicle pulled out in front of the Graham vehicle causing the accident. Minor injuries were reported and all individuals declined medical treatment. Irene Turner was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway. Both vehicle were towed from the scene by Raush’s Towing of Guttenberg. The Sheriffs office was assisted by the Guttenberg Fire Department, Guttenberg EMS and Guttenberg Police.
At 7:13 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Centre Street near Monroe Street in Garnavillo. Deputies arrested Matthew Palmer, 30, of Garnavillo and transported him to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated-second offense. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Garnavillo Police Department.
At 9:31 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 37002 June Avenue, Colesburg, for a report of a disturbance. Deputies arrested Kevin Kuiper, 56, of Garber, and transported him to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault with bodily injury-first offense. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.
Deputies responded to the city limits of Farmersburg for a violation of a no contact order and arrested Gary Pritchard, 74, of Farmersburg, on a charge of violation of a no contact order (simple misdemeanor).
The Sheriff’s Office received a call of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 182nd Street and Highway 13. Deputies determined that Reilly Franzen, of Luana, was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of 182nd Street and Highway 13 when a dark colored full-size truck struck the rear end of the his vehicle. Deputies located the truck owned by Ronald Soppe of Postville, a short time later at the Clayton County Fairgrounds, determining that Soppe struck the Franzen vehicle and left the scene. Ronald Soppe was cited for failure to maintain control.