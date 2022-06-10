It took a federal jury about two hours on Thursday to convict a 39-year-old Oelwein man on drug charges that could send him to prison for life.
After a three-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids, a jury convicted Justin Michael Buehler of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
Sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared.
Buehler remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.
He faces a maximum sentence of up to life in prison without the possibility of parole and a fine of up to $8 million. At minimum, he faces 360 months in prison followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release.
The evidence at trial showed that Buehler was distributing methamphetamine to an employee at his workplace, according to a news release from the Northern Iowa U.S. Attorney’s Office. In January 2019, law enforcement agents coordinated with that employee to set up two controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Buehler’s home. The agents surveilled the purchases, which were also audio recorded.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and presented to the U.S. Attorney by Assistant Fayette County Attorney Nathan Lein because of Buehler’s previous convictions for distributing illegal drugs.
Buehler was convicted in 2006 and 2007 with felony counts in Black Hawk County involving cocaine salt and methamphetamine.
Buehler has an unresolved case in Fayette County District Court. He was charged with Class D felony domestic abuse assault following a July 2019 incident in Oelwein.