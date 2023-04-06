Church Women United (CWU) has held a Good Friday Bake Sale annually, until Covid hit. Since then it has been a bakeless event.
Checks can be made out to CWU and given through your local church or sent to CWU Treasurer Jean Baldwin at 101 8th Ave SW, Oelwein.
These funds are divided among the Community Cupboard, the Oelwein Ministerial Assn. (clergy use this fund to assist people in need who stop in with a request), and Heifer International (a global non-profit group that works to eradicate hunger and poverty for families all over the world.)
CWU will be celebrating May Friendship Day at noon on Friday, May 5, at Grace Methodist Church. All women are warmly invited. Details to follow.